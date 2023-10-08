Home - News - Arsenal vs Manchester City live streaming and TV channel guide

This weekend’s Premier League highlight sees Arsenal clash with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium, as the Gunners aim to overtake City at the summit of the table.

After a startling Champions League setback against Lens on Tuesday, where Adrien Thomasson and Elye Wahi netted to topple Mikel Arteta’s squad, Arsenal will be keen to rebound.

Both teams experienced varying results in the Champions League recently. However, those results will be put aside as they head into Sunday’s fixture, known for its goal fest over the past few seasons.

City returned to their winning form this week with a 3-1 triumph over RB Leipzig in the Champions League, a game that shifted gears with Julian Alvarez’s entry.

Guardiola’s squad, having suffered defeats to Newcastle and Wolves in their previous encounters, was on course for a draw in Leipzig until Alvarez delivered a stellar strike, later assisting Jeremy Doku for the final goal.

Though Rodri was a key player in the midweek win, he will be absent on Sunday due to suspension. Moreover, City will miss Kevin De Bruyne, who’s sidelined with a severe hamstring injury, making their midfield appear somewhat depleted.

On the other side, Mikel Arteta faced worries about Bukayo Saka, who contributed to Arsenal’s early goal in their 2-1 loss to Lens on Tuesday, only to exit the game prematurely for the third consecutive time. However, Arteta recently hinted that the young Englishman might be fit to play against City.

With Wolves defeating City last weekend, only Arsenal and their fellow north Londoners, Tottenham, boast an unbeaten record this season. But given recent clashes, this unblemished streak may be at stake.

Arsenal edged out City in the Community Shield showdown in August, but it required a deflected effort from Leandro Trossard to push the match to penalties.