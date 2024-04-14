Home - News - Arsenal vs Aston Villa : Kick off time, TV channel, match coverage

Where to watch the final Premier League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa, with news on TV live broadcast listings and how to stream the game.

Arsenal will host Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners slipped to second in the Premier League table following Manchester City’s win yesterday, and Arteta’s side are now two points behind Pep’s Sky Blues.

Arsenal will be the last of the top three teams to play this weekend so we could well see another change at the summit come six o’clock.

Live streaming information

The match is broadcast on a Super Sunday in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event channel. If you live outside the United Kingdom you can still watch via beIN Sports, Viaplay or Arena Sport.

Kick off time for this is at 4:30PM from the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal. You can also use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the kick off.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The Gunners return to North London having secured a draw against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

With only one home league loss and a seven-match unbeaten streak at the Emirates in all competitions, they are in strong form.

Aston Villa will arrive in London after a 2-1 victory over Lille in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-finals on Thursday.

They will travel to France next week with a narrow lead but must switch their focus to the domestic league as they aim to break into the top four.

Villa’s last Premier League away game resulted in a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City, who bounced back to the top of the table yesterday.

Historically, matches between these two sides at the Emirates have been high-scoring affairs, with at least three goals scored in their last thirteen encounters in North London.

Nine of Villa’s last eleven Premier League games have featured over 2.5 goals.

We could be in for a treat and for the neutral this one should have plenty of goal mouth action.

