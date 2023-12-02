Home - News - Arsenal v Wolves live streaming

Arsenal, having secured a dramatic victory at Brentford last weekend, ascended to the top of the Premier League standings.

Can they keep their form going over Christmas?

This Saturday, the Gunners have an opportunity to widen their lead over Manchester City by at least a day if they triumph over Wolves at the Emirates Stadium.

The plight of Gary O’Neil’s team evokes considerable sympathy, especially after their contentious 3-2 defeat at Fulham on Monday, marred by two contentious penalty decisions.

In the UK, the match will not be broadcast as the game is due to kick off at 3PM.

This defeat was doubly costly for them, as both Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes received their fifth yellow cards of the season, resulting in suspensions for their upcoming match in north London.

Wolves face a daunting challenge to the Emirates, with their midfield weakened by the absences of Lemina and Gomes, and possibly Rayan Ait Nouri too, who limped off the field at Craven Cottage.

Ait Nouri’s potential unavailability is critical, as he was expected to counter the in-form Bukayo Saka. Now, this task might fall to Matt Doherty, who showed signs of rustiness in his recent appearance against Fulham.

It’s difficult to see past an Arsenal home win.