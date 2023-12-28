Home - News - Arsenal v West Ham live streaming, watch correct tv channel

Where to watch Thursday’s evening kick off from the Premier League between Arsenal and West Ham Utd, including information on the TV broadcast schedule and live stream news.

Arsenal aims to regain the lead in the Premier League standings as they host West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening (20:15).

The Gunners held the top position over Christmas following their 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Saturday. Meanwhile, West Ham concluded their matches at the London Stadium for 2023 with a perfect 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

Is the match on TV?

Amazon Prime is live streaming the Arsenal vs West Ham game tonight, which you can get if you log in to the Amazon Prime app on your smart tv.

You can alternatively use Bet365’sPremier League Football in play service live from Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s upcoming matches feature encounters with West Ham, Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest. This stretch presents an opportunity for them to secure 12 points and further distance themselves from Liverpool and other competitors in the league standings.

Arsenal strong at home

The Gunners have an impressive record at home, being unbeaten in their last 14 games across all competitions, with 12 wins. This strong performance is likely to continue in tonight’s match.

Arteta’s team recently had a close game at Anfield, ending in a 1-1 draw with both teams having chances to win.

Notably, Saka almost scored, but Martinelli missed a close shot. Zinchenko didn’t have his best game, which might be a weak point that David Moyes could exploit with Kudus and Bowen on the right.

Both Kudus and Bowen scored in their recent 2-0 victory against Manchester United.

The Hammers are performing well, especially after the departure of Declan Rice to tonight’s opponents.

The North Londoners maintained a strong scoring record, failing to score in only one of their last 13 matches in all competitions.

West Ham and Jarrod Bowen a threat

Jared Bowen, in particular, has been in excellent form, scoring in three consecutive games, including against Manchester United.

He’s reached 11 goals this season, close to his personal best in the Premier League from two years ago and not far behind the top scorer, Haaland.

The action kicks off from Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium at 8.15PM.