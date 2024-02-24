Home - News - Arsenal v Newcastle live streaming – what TV channel to watch

How to view this Saturday evening Premier League clash in England between Arsenal and Newcastle Utd including information on live television coverage, the exact TV channel broadcasting the match, and various streaming services that will be airing the game.

Arsenal is actively competing for the league title this season, positioned third in the standings, just three points behind the leaders with a game yet to be played.

Under the stewardship of Arteta, Arsenal faced a narrow 1-0 loss to Porto in the Champions League, conceding a goal in the final moments.

Where to watch live stream

The match scheduled for today at 8:00 PM will be televised live on TnT Sports, not Sky Sports Football. It will also be accessible for viewers across Europe on Arena Sports and Viaplay.

Moreover, Bet365 offers a live in-play service broadcasting directly from the Emirates, allowing you to engage with the game in real-time as it unfolds.

The Gunners still have a chance in the second leg. In domestic competition, Arsenal boasts a streak of five consecutive Premier League wins, including an impressive 5-0 victory over Burnley on their turf.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, is struggling to replicate last season’s form and lacks consistency to vie for top spots. They are currently eighth in the league, 12 points adrift of the top four.

The Magpies have managed to stay unbeaten in their last four league games, gathering 8 points in that span.

Securing a position in European tournaments seems challenging, and the team might look for new additions after this season concludes.

In their most recent fixture, Newcastle settled for a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at home, snatching a point in the latter stages of the game.

