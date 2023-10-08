Home - News - Arsenal v Man City live streaming guide from Emirates Stadium

Arsenal square off against Manchester City in the Premier League this Sunday at 4:30pm.

Will this face-off between the current champions and their primary competitors produce an unforgettable match for the Sky Sports viewers?

What TV Channel is the game on?

The Arsenal v Man city match will be live on Sky Sports Main Event channel in the UK.

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta faces a critical decision for the weekend as Bukayo Saka suffered another setback during the midweek loss to Lens in the Champions League.

Many fans and analysts suggest that the Arsenal manager should consider resting their star player to avoid potential long-term injury.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey’s availability is uncertain for the upcoming match, and Jurrien Timber is expected to be out for an extended period.

On the Manchester City front, Rodri remains sidelined due to his three-match ban, and both Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones are still recovering from injuries.

Goals have been a common theme in four of the last five clashes between these teams, so anticipate an action-packed match.

Even though Arsenal triumphed in a penalty shootout during the Community Shield, their league performance against City has been less than stellar in recent times.

Arteta and his squad aim to demonstrate to his former mentor that the Gunners have evolved since their past losses. They did, after all, clinch a victory over City in the Community Shield at the start of the season. However, the stakes are much higher for this upcoming match.

Regardless of Saka’s availability this weekend, Arteta has an arsenal of attacking talents at his disposal to challenge Man City.

City boasts one of the world’s premier strikers in Haaland. We anticipate a high-scoring encounter and hope that Arsenal will have a more significant impact than in their previous meetings.