Arsenal v Liverpool live streaming – Can I watch on TV?

Where to watch this Sunday afternoon FA Cup kick off between Arsenal FC and Liverpool, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

The Emirates Stadium pits Premier League title-contenders Arsenal and Liverpool against each other for a mouthwatering heavyweight FA Cup third round tie on Sunday afternoon.

These two English footballing juggernauts faced off at Anfield just before Christmas, but could not be separated as goals from Gabriel and Mohamed Salah meant the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Despite being top of the tree in the Premier League at Christmas, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners’ have since fallen down to fourth place, having suffered back-to-back bruising losses over the festive season against West Ham and Fulham, respectively, which have raised fresh concerns over their title credentials.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Arsenal is televised on BBC 1 channel in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 4:30PM from the Emirates Stadium.

You can alternatively watch Bet365’s live TV service from Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have taken advantage of the Gunners’ recent lapses to open up a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings.

The Reds’ will have to make do without their talismanic winger Mohamed Salah, who has been called up for the Egypt national team at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Playing at home hasn’t been particularly advantageous for Arsenal in their recent encounters with Liverpool, as Liverpool has secured victories in three of their past four trips to the Emirates Stadium.

Klopp’s side is currently experiencing a prolific phase in front of the goal, having scored a total of 12 goals in their last four matches, which includes netting four against Newcastle in their most recent game.

Despite Arsenal’s ongoing challenges, they are anticipated to field a competitive lineup in an effort to reverse their current form.

With a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Fulham on the horizon, Jurgen Klopp is expected to shuffle his pack and might give opportunities to a few young guns despite the blockbuster nature of the fixture.

