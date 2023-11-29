Home - News - Arsenal v Lens live streaming, where to watch the game

Arsenal, having recently ascended to the Premier League summit with a decisive victory over Brentford, now aims to solidify their top spot in their Champions League group.

The Gunners remain cautious about Lens, remembering their loss in France.

In their previous Champions League game at the Emirates, they dominated Sevilla with a 2-0 win, where Sevilla managed only a single shot.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The match is broadcast on the TnT Sports channels in the UK. You will need a subscription to access the live stream.

Alternatively you can use Bet365’s live in play service which will begin at the kick off time of 8PM from the Emirates Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Lens, on the other hand, has struggled in their away games this season.

Out of nine away matches, they’ve only secured wins against Clermont Foot and Strasbourg, both teams currently near the bottom of Ligue 1.

Arsenal v Lens Champions League.

Throughout these nine away games, Lens has averaged just 0.89 goals per match.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, still smarting from a 2-1 loss in France in their previous encounter with their current opponents, are looking to settle scores.

Despite that setback, their adversaries have maintained an impressive record, avoiding defeat in 11 of their last 12 matches.

Arsenal’s performance at the Emirates in their two Champions League matches this season has been nothing short of stellar. They have decisively beaten both PSV Eindhoven and Sevilla, not even seeming to be in danger of conceding a goal.

The team’s defensive prowess has been a highlight, reminiscent of the George Graham era of the late 1980s and early 90s. With just two goals conceded in their last six games across all competitions, a bet on Arsenal winning without conceding a goal at odds of 23/20 seems particularly enticing.

While the goals haven’t been as abundant as in the previous season, Bukayo Saka, who assisted Kai Havertz’s late goal against Brentford, is on a quest to score in his third consecutive Champions League home game.