Arsenal v Chelsea live streaming – where to watch on TV

Entering the crucial final stage of the 2024 Premier League Arsenal head the table tied on points with Liverpool, the former having taken a vital 2-0 away win at Wolves while Liverpool won 3-1 away at Fulham.

Manchester City were on FA Cup duty – and have reached the final – and now have a game in hand and a single point deficit.

Arsenal take on local rivals Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday 23rd in what could be a vital match in the title race.

TV Channel Guide

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00PM from the Emirates Stadium with live streaming on TnT Sports and the Discovery+ App. Viewers can also use Bet365’s live in play service which operates from the kick off time.

Chelsea sit mid-table yet with a couple of games in hand over immediate rivals could jump a few places.

The last five meetings between these two sides has seen the Gunners win four out of five, with the last meeting a 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

Arsenal has been on form of late with a series of victories in the Premier League and must go into this game as favourites, although it should be said that Chelsea has not lost a Premier League match since February.

On paper, then, we can see Arsenal taking a slim win here, yet their London rivals are not going to give it to them on a plate.

Our tip – Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1

