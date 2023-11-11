Home - News - Arsenal v Burnley live stream, kick off time, team news

Burnley face a tough trip to London to face Arsenal in this 3PM Saturday afternoon kick off.

Burnley’s comeback to the premier division has been challenging, with only four points secured after 11 matches.

Under Vincent Kompany’s leadership, they have scored the fewest goals in the Premier League, with just eight goals from 11 games, a trend that may continue in their upcoming game against Arsenal.

Arsenal has shown strong defensive performances recently, winning three of their last four games without conceding any goals, and they limited Sevilla to just one shot on goal in their midweek match.

The match will be broadcast via Arena Sports and Viaplay 1 throughout Europe. The game will be not broadcast live in the United Kingdom. Kick off is at 3PM.

Given this form, it seems likely that Mikel Arteta’s squad could emerge victorious with a clean sheet when they face Burnley.

Betting on Arsenal to win with more than a two-goal margin seems to be a reasonable choice.

So far, Arsenal has maintained an impressive record at their home ground, the Emirates Stadium, with seven matches played, five of which were victories.

The concern regarding Burnley’s performance isn’t solely about their losses; it’s the way they are being defeated that suggests they might be demoted again.

While Vincent Kompany was praised for the dynamic style of play that led his team to accumulate over 100 points in the previous season, their current strategy seems too vulnerable for the rigors of the Premier League.

Having conceded 27 goals so far, only three less than the team at the very bottom, Sheffield United, there’s a risk that if Kompany’s side attempts to match Arsenal’s play under Mikel Arteta head-on, they could suffer another significant loss.

In a comparable scenario, Arsenal faced Sheffield United, a team considered to be on par with Burnley, with odds of 1.13, leading to a resounding 5-0 victory.

Burnley, on the other hand, has struggled offensively, scoring the least number of goals in their league.

The Clarets have been allowing an average of 2.45 goals per game.