Arsenal v Brighton live stream – where to watch on TV

How to watch the Premier League kick off between Arsenal and Brighton, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Arsenal welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, knowing that a win would enable them to return to the top of the rankings for at least a couple of hours.

The Gunners fell from the top spot on the ladder following their loss to Aston Villa last week, witnessing two goals overturned, including a contentious disallowance of Kai Havertz’s stoppage-time equaliser due to handball.

In the midweek fixture, the North Londoners earned a 1-1 draw against PSV in the Champions League, securing the top spot in Group B. Still only one point off the top spot, Mikel Arteta’s side will look to put pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool if they can grab three points at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

What TV channel is the Arsenal match on?

The match is not live streaming unfortunately in the UK, and is not on Sky Sports Main Event. You can access via the European Sports Network, Viaplay Sports and Arena Sports.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Premier League in play service from Turf Moor.

The Seagulls, meanwhile, are eighth in the Premier League table. So far this season, Roberto De Zerbi’s side have found it difficult to juggle the Thursday and Sunday fixture schedule and fell to an underwhelming stalemate at home to Burnley last weekend.

However, they head to North London on the back of a momentous European occasion.

Joao Pedro was Brighton’s hero during the midweek encounter, securing a decisive 1-0 victory against Marseille and an automatic qualification into the Europa League last 16, avoiding any possibility of playing two additional play-off games against a demoted Champions League side in February.