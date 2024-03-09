Home - News - Arsenal v Brentford : TV channel, is the match streaming on Sky?

Where to watch this EPL game between Arsenal and Brentford FC, including live streaming information to watch the game.

The Premier League resumes into Saturday evening with Brentford facing a challenging encounter against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal, sitting third in the Premier League, has shown impressive form lately, demolishing Sheffield United 6-0 in their last match. The Gunners will aim to continue this scoring streak in the upcoming game.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Premier League match is broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Football channel, with the match is set to kick off at 5:300PM from the Etihad Stadium in London.

You can also use Bet365’s in-play live service will provide live match updates from Arsenal starting from kick-off time.

Brentford finds themselves in 15th position in the standings and has had a mixed season.

The Bees managed a commendable 2-2 draw against Chelsea last week, boosting their confidence for this match.

Arsenal, enjoying a strong run recently, looks to leverage their momentum in pursuit of the title, keeping up with rivals like Manchester City and Liverpool. Arteta’s side will hope for another productive game in front of goal.

Facing a tough Arsenal side, Brentford has the potential to cause an upset. Arsenal’s current form makes them the favorites to clinch the victory.

