Arsenal v Bournemouth – May 4th, 2024 live streaming

With the Premier League firmly into its final weeks there are important matches across the board this weekend, and Arsenal – who currently lead the standings by a single point – welcome mid-table Bournemouth in an effort to consolidate that lead over Man City who have a game in hand.

Arsenal are in fine form right now, their only defeat in 2024 in the League being a 0-2 scoreline against Aston Villa, and will go into this match as clear favourites.

Where can I watch on tv?

The match is live on tv in the UK on TnT Sports Channel. You can also use Discovery+ mobile app. You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

Bournemouth, however, have also been in decent form with only a few defeats to high flying teams in this season, and will go to the Emirates Stadium looking for a fight, and will undoubtedly do their best.

It may appear that the away side has little to play for yet around them the rival teams are tightly grouped points-wise and they will want to secure their top 10 position, an excellent and worthy result for a team that has often punched above its weight this season.

What time does the broadcast coverage start?

The Arsenal Bournemouth match is scheduled for 12:30PM on Sat 4 May. Coverage and live feed of the game from the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal begins from the kick off time of the game.

It’s not all over yet for the table topping London side as Man City and Liverpool remain biting at their heels, and Aston Villa are not to be written off just yet.

We see a good victory for Arsenal but don’t write off a feisty Bournemouth.

Our Tip – Arsenal 3, Bournemouth 1