Arsenal v Bayern Munich live stream : how and where to watch on TV today

Home - News - Arsenal v Bayern Munich live stream : how and where to watch on TV today

Champions League returns to the Emirates as Arsenal face Bayern Munich tonight. Here’s how you can watch online and on TV today.

For the first time since the 2009/2010 season, Arsenal has advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals, marking their return to the competition after a hiatus since 2017.

What time does the Arsenal game kick off? The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich match is set for a kick-off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich match is set for a kick-off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Where can I watch a live stream? The match will be aired live in the UK on TNT Sports, with the coverage starting from 7pm, leading up to the 8pm kick-off.

This season has been outstanding for them, and they are now poised to reach their first semi-final since their match against Manchester United in 2009.

What TV channel is the game on?

The Arsenal Bayern Munich match will be televised on TnT Sports Football in the UK today, with a kick-off time scheduled for 20:00 PM GMT.

Additionally, Bet365 offers a live in-play service starting from the kick-off time at the Emirates.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Arsenal sits top of the Premier League table after Liverpool dropped two points in an entertaining match against Manchester Utd last Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s team is entering their upcoming match at the Emirates Stadium with increased optimism.

The Gooners have secured victories in all four of their Champions League home games this season. Although they won against Porto in regular time, a penalty shootout was needed to defeat the team from Portugal.

Bayern Munich has faced challenges this season; as of now, they are thirteen points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, with only seven matches remaining.

Having won the Champions League in 2020, they’ve been eliminated in the quarter-finals for the last three seasons. They’re aiming to overcome this hurdle in the current match-up.

Bayern Munich had to recover from a 1-0 loss to Lazio in Rome, but a strong second-leg performance earned them a place in the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win, making it 3-1 on aggregate.

Bayern Munich has a history of success against Arsenal, winning seven out of their twelve encounters, including three 5-1 victories in their last three Champions League matches against them.

The way Arsenal are playing at the moment, it would take a shrewd punter to bet against the home win tonight.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.