Arkle Chase tips – Best Arkle tips for Tuesday

This year’s edition of the race presents an unusual renewal. Typically, there’s a clear favorite, as seen in the last three years with starting price (SP) favorites at 4/9, 5/2, and 11/10.

What we have this time is a compelling race for betting, featuring horses with noticeable weaknesses. Given the odds, it’s feasible to bet on a couple of horses with modest stakes. My first pick is Gordon Elliott’s Found A Fifty, who narrowly lost by a neck to Il Etait Temps at the Dublin Racing Festival.

As a Grade One winner, he seems underrated by the market.

The expected softer ground should suit him well, and his tendency to take the lead in races could be an advantage.

The hierarchy among Irish two-mile novice chasers is quite ambiguous this season. Gaelic Warrior, notably shifting from longer distances, has risen to the top of the betting favorites following the race declarations.

In contrast, the British contenders, though generally perceived as weaker, have a definitive leader in JPR ONE.

His performance was notably strong at Cheltenham in November, where he was set to significantly outperform Homme Public—a horse that later won a handicap with a 139 rating—before an unfortunate stumble and unseating at the last fence. His victory at Lingfield was more commanding than the final margin indicated.

As a robust and imposing horse, JPR ONE is well-suited to Cheltenham’s track. For Ireland to triumph over him, they will need to present a truly exceptional challenger.

Another contender who appears to be undervalued is Matata, trained by local Nigel Twiston-Davies, whose stable is performing well and has had past Festival successes.

Matata’s close loss to JPR One came in a race where he was eager and jumped to his left.

He needs to improve his jumping and take a step up, but he has the potential to exceed expectations based on his current odds.

