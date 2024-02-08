Home - News - Arkle Chase 2024 – Marine Nationale odds value?

Where to find the tips for the Arkle Chase at the Cheltenham Festival 2024, where Marine Nationale is the favourite in the odds to win the race.

The recent Irish Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown sets the scene for what will undoubtedly be a fascinating race.

Celebrating the legendary Arkle, the 2024 Arkle Chase offers a classy field with the much-fancied Marine Nationale, trained by Barry Connell, heads the ante-post betting to nobody’s surprise.

What are Marine Nationale Odds for the Arkle?

With prices of around 8/11 likely to remain static in the run up to the Festival it might be worth looking further down the field for place bets.

Marine Nationale didn’t put up a best performance in the Irish Arkle yet is clearly primed for this outing. That race was fought out between Willie Mullins’ Il Etait Temps and the Elliot yard’s Found A Fifty both of which make a bid here.

You can get prices of around 10/1 for each but expect that to fluctuate. Many punters – myself included – will be keen to see how Facile Vega moves in the market.

Perhaps the most likely challenger, and a 10/1 ante post price is good value.

Joe Tizzards JPR One is an interesting runner with place claims if jumping well.

At 14/1 there is value in a each-way bet, and for a true outsider consider Matata, the Twiston-Davies horse having run the former close at Lingfield in December currently showing at around 33/1.

An interesting line up indeed and barring any mistakes, one likely to go the way of Marine Nationale.

