Where to watch Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin live streaming

Where to watch the Anthony Joshua fight with Otto Wallin on Saturday night, as well as the undercard bout between Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker including information on the TV broadcast live schedule and stream news from Saudi Arabia.

Its pretty much make for break for Anthony Joshua, who is looking to reestablish himself as a leading heavyweight boxer during his upcoming bout against Swede Otto Wallin in the ‘Day of Reckoning’ in Saudi Arabia.

After experiencing two spirited losses to Oleksandr Usyk, who has made a significant impact in the heavyweight category since advancing in weight classes, Joshua’s career hit a pause.

What TV channel is the fight on?

Viewers can catch the Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin fight on DAZN and TNT Sports Box Office.

DAZN subscribers need to purchase a Pay-Per-View (PPV) pass for an additional £19.99 to access the live event.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Boxing in play service live from Saudi Arabia.

For new customers, there’s an offer where the first month costs only 1p with a one-year subscription to DAZN.

Alternatively, for those interested primarily in the Joshua vs. Wallin fight on DAZN, there’s an option for a flexible pass. This pass costs £5 for the first month, plus the PPV fee, and it can be canceled anytime.

The fight is also available on TNT Sports Box Office, where viewers can watch it for a one-time payment of £19.99.

Joshua form

At 34, Joshua regained momentum with anticipated wins over Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius this year. Defeating Wallin might pave the way for an especially enticing fight in 2024.

Since those consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk, which resulted in the loss of his heavyweight titles and a decline in rankings, Joshua has secured wins against Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius.

A win against Wallin could position Joshua as a contender for the IBF mandatory spot, though Wallin, a skilled southpaw from Sweden, might be a formidable adversary.

At 33, Wallin’s record shows only one loss, notable for causing a significant injury above Tyson Fury’s eye, and he has triumphed in all six of his fights since that defeat.

Deontay Wilder rustiness?

Elsewhere on the undercard Deontay Wilder gets back into the ring after more than a year out as he faces New Zealander Joseph Parker.