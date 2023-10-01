Home - News - Alvarez v Charlo live streaming boxing from Las Vegas

Whenever Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez steps into the city, excitement ensues, and this Saturday promises the same energy.

Las Vegas will buzz with anticipation as the Mexican faces Jermell Charlo for the undisputed Super Middleweight championship.

What TV Channel is the Canelo fight on?

The bout is set for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s scheduled for the early hours of Sunday, 1st October. Viewers in the UK can catch it live exclusively on DAZN, while in the US, it’ll be broadcasted on Showtime PPV.

Alternatively, you can also us Bet365 and their live TV service:

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

This event is a joint venture between Al Haymon and Canelo, promoted under PBC.

The event is expected to kick off close to midnight, with the primary ring entrance anticipated around 5am UK time.

There’s been a lot of speculation, leading to various Canelo vs. Charlo predictions.

For those interested in placing bets, Bet365 offers options for the Canelo vs. Charlo matchup.

Watch Canelo vs. Charlo Australia

With the event’s popularity growing, viewers are also keen on understanding the Canelo vs. Charlo time for the Australian audience.

While enthusiasts in Australia are particularly interested in the Canelo vs. Charlo fight time for their region, it’s also important to note the Sydney-specific timing.

Many fans are eagerly awaiting the Canelo vs. Charlo fight, with discussions circulating about the exact time it will be aired.

Additionally, many are turning to platforms like DAZN and Kayo to stream the match.

How can I watch the Canelo fight online for free?

Legally, you cannot view the match between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo without cost. For those in the U.S., you can access the fight through Showtime pay-per-view and PPV.com.

Is the fight broadcast in the UK?

UK viewers can catch it on DAZN network of sports broadcasting. The bout will begin in the early hours of the morning.

How can I watch Canelo vs Charlo USA?

The fight will be available on Showtime pay-per-view. There are multiple purchasing options to consider. If you prefer to stream online, both FITE TV and PPV.com offer the event. Additionally, you can directly order the stream via Showtime.

Jermell Charlo form

Facing off against him, Jermell Charlo is a powerhouse of talent, having made his mark in the light middleweight division.

There remains a perception that ‘Iron Man’ hasn’t yet reached his zenith.

Both he and his twin, Jermall, are known as much for their actions outside the ring as for their prowess within it, which may have prevented Jermell from achieving a commanding presence in the sport.

Interestingly, Jermall hasn’t been by Jermell’s side during this training period due to a rift between them. Yet, Jermell is adamant about being more focused than ever. If he arrives in Las Vegas with utmost concentration, he possesses the expertise to stun Canelo, potentially revitalizing his career.

A major concern for Charlo is his recent absence from competitive fights. His last bout was in May 2022, and jumping back into the fray against Canelo after an almost eighteen-month hiatus is a daunting challenge.

While both fighters are closely matched in terms of skill, Canelo’s consistent activity in the ring likely gives him an edge for this clash.

Both fighters are top-tier, making this bout a treat for boxing aficionados. Yet, it’s often the minute nuances that tip the scales at this level.

As the more consistent and engaged contender, Canelo Alvarez appears to have the upper hand. He might need to dig deep, but the Mexican has the potential to secure a win via the judges’ decision.