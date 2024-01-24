Home - News - Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz live streaming: How to watch quarter final online

Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open quarter final match, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule from 9.30AM in the UK and streaming news.

The fourth and final men’s quarter-final that will take place at the Australian Open this year sees Alexander Zverev go up against two-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz, who in the last year or so had taken the tennis world by storm.

Zverev is no mug, let’s have that right.

The German is now ranked sixth in the world and he should arrive for this match feeling confident after his hard-fought victory against Great Britain’s Cam Norrie, while he’s now lost just one of his last ten hard-court matches.

Facing Alcaraz is something of a mountainous task, even for the best players.

Where to live stream Zverev vs Alcaraz online:

This Zverev vs Alcaraz match is televised live on Eurosport throughout Europe. Play is scheduled to begin at 9:30AM on Wednesday morning in the United Kingdom.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live Australian Open tv service from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

The Spaniard was in fine form during the last round as he brushed aside Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanović without ever looking like dropping a set.

Alcatraz has given away just one set in Melbourne, looking like a player determined to reach another slam final.

If you’re looking to bet on this match, then the best option might just be to take Alcaraz to win by three sets to one. He did drop a set against Sonego in the second round, and Zverev is a top player, one who has given the Spaniard a few problems in the past.

The problem is that in five-set matches, Alacaraz is just too good.

The German had moments when the pair met at the US Open towards the end of 2023 and he could easily have taken a set on that occasion.

Having taken his form to a new level since, he can push the 20-year-old that little bit more, though after having what was undoubtedly a tougher match than the world number two last-time-out, don’t expect him to cause an upset.

