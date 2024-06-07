Home - News - Alexander Zverev v Casper Ruud stream – watch semi final on TV

As the tennis action at Roland Garros approaches its climax, the men’s finalists will be determined on June 7. Casper Ruus and Alexander Zverev are set to compete for a spot in the final of the French Open.

Casper Ruud, hailing from Norway, is on the verge of making his third consecutive final appearance at Roland Garros, although his previous attempts were unsuccessful.

Ruud has shown exceptional prowess on clay, having won titles in Barcelona and Geneva, and reached the final in Monte Carlo. His toughest match at this tournament came in the second round against Spain’s Davidovich Fokine, where he triumphed in a grueling five-set match.

Where to watch

This Mens French Open semi final match is the second match of the day, getting underway a little later than the Alcaraz match. The match is televised live in the United Kingdom today on Eurosport 1 HD. The match is not on Sky Sports main Event. Play is set to start at 4.30PM from Paris.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live streaming service from Roland Garros.

Ruud’s quarterfinal match was set against Novak Djokovic, but Djokovic’s withdrawal granted Ruud an additional two days of rest. Currently ranked seventh in the world, Ruud is 25 years old.

Alexander Zverev has matched his performance from the Australian Open by reaching the semifinals.

The German will be no doubt hungry for more, aiming for his first Grand Slam title on the clay courts of Paris.

Zverev has had a difficult path the the semi, overcoming formidable opponents including Nadal, Goffin, Grixpor, Rune, and De Minaur, with two matches stretching to five sets.

Ranked fourth globally and aged 27, Zverev’s recent victory at a prestigious tournament in Rome highlights his excellent form heading into the latter stages of Roland Garros.