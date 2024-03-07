Home - News - Ajax v Aston Villa – what are the live streaming tv options

Where to watch this Europa League Conference playoff between Ajax and Aston Villa, including information on the kick off time, TV broadcast live schedule and streaming information.

Villa turn their attention back to their Europa Conference League bid on Thursday evening, as they travel to Amsterdam for the first leg of the last-16 tie against Ajax.

After surprising many with their rapid progression under Unai Emery to finish seventh in the Premier League last season, Aston Villa have kicked on even further this time out, exceeding expectations with their top-four push.

Where to watch streaming live on tv

Aston Villa’s Europa League Conference match is broadcast live in the UK on TnT Sports sports channel. The match is set to start at 5:45 PM from the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

Another option is to use, Bet365’s live in-play Europa League Confernce service will provide live match updates from the stadium starting from kick-off time.

They endured a rough patch in and around the January period, which saw them drop-out of the title race. However, three victories on the spin have helped the West Midlands outfit consolidate their place in the top-four in the Premier League and into the Champions League qualification places, with a five-point buffer over Tottenham in fifth.

Ajax are arguably the most high-profile team in the Europa Conference League given their Champions League pedigree, but this incarnation of the Dutch giants is nothing to fear about.

Their mere presence in this third-tier European competition tells the story of how sharply the mighty have fallen off the cliff this season, while their 2-0 victory over in-form FC Utrecht came as a surprise to many.

The hosts’ also just about sneaked into this round thanks to a lucky extra-time winner over Bodo/Glimt. Van’t Schip’s side have significantly improved from the side battling for survival earlier this season, and currently sitting fifth in the Eredivisie.

