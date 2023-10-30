Home - News - Afghanistan v Sri Lanka live stream, TV channel and live score

South Africa, India, New Zealand, and Australia are on track to secure their spots in the semi-finals of this year’s World Cup. Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are also in the running, ready to seize the opportunity should any of the top teams falter.

With two victories and three losses each after five games, both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are still in contention for a top-four finish, although there is very little room for error.

The match is live on Sky Sports Cricket in the United Kingdom, with live coverage beginning at 8.30AM.

A loss for either team in their upcoming match on Monday in Pune could potentially seal their fate, making for a compelling showdown.

Sri Lanka aims to capitalize on their recent victory against England, while Afghanistan is looking to notch another win following their impressive performance against Pakistan.

Shahidi’s squad is gearing up for a thrilling face-off with a Sri Lankan team grappling with injuries at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, with the action starting at 2 pm *8.30AM UK time) today.

The AFG vs SL match promises to be a riveting clash as both teams enter the fray on the back of victories against two of the world’s cricketing giants – Pakistan and England.

With their impressive performances, both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have accumulated just 4 points from five matches each, leaving them with precarious chances of making it to the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka is slightly ahead, sitting in 5th place on the points table due to a superior run rate, while Afghanistan is close behind in 6th place.

Afghanistan is riding a wave of confidence following their resounding win over their neighboring rivals, Pakistan. The team’s spinners, crucial to their success so far, delivered another stellar performance in their last match. In a surprising turn of events, Afghanistan’s batsmen impressively chased down a 283-run target, winning the match with 8 wickets in hand.

The Sri Lankan team is also high on confidence coming into this match, having secured a significant victory over the current world champions in their previous game.

Despite previous matches where their bowling attack seemed to leak runs, they managed to restrain the English batsmen in their last outing. This success was largely attributed to a standout bowling performance from fast bowler Lahiru Kumara.