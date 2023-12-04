Home - News - AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate live streaming FA Cup second round

Non-league team Ramsgate is gearing up for a potentially stunning upset as they face off against League Two team AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup’s second stage on Monday night.

Currently, while the home team AFC Wimbledon holds the 10th spot in the League Two standings, Ramsgate leads the Isthmian South East Division, which is the eighth tier of English football.

AFC Wimbledon, having had a challenging first season back in the fourth tier last year, surprisingly retained manager Johnnie Jackson despite the tough times.

This season, Jackson’s leadership appears to be paying off, with the team currently 10th in the standings, only three points shy of the play-off spots after 19 games.

The match, AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate in the FA Cup Second Round, will also be broadcast at 19:45 on ITV4 / ITVX.

FA Cup

Coming off a recent league defeat to Gillingham, AFC Wimbledon aims to bounce back, but they must also be cautious of Ramsgate, who could deliver a surprising cup upset.

Despite this being only the second official round of the tournament, Ramsgate has already battled through various preliminary rounds, making Monday’s game their seventh in this FA Cup season, which began in August.

In the first round, Ramsgate stunned everyone by defeating National League team Woking 2-1 at Southwood Stadium. Now, they aim to create an even bigger upset.