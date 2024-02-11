AC Milan vs Napoli live streaming: Where to watch on TV

Sunday’s bumper-to-bumper Serie A action will conclude with AC Milan welcoming faltering Scudetto holders Napoli to San Siro.

How to watch the AC Milan vs Napoli match online through live streaming devices.

Milan come into this clash fresh off a thrilling 3-2 win in their most recent Serie A fixture, as they rallied from 2-1 behind late on to beat Frosinone in Rome last weekend.

That win extends AC Milan’s current strong form, as they have only lost just one of their past 12 league games. Stefano Pioli’s troops have won eight times in that stunning run, and they now find themselves within eight points of table-toppers and city-rivals Inter Milan in the Serie A table.

What channel is the game on?

Today’s match is broadcast live streaming on TnT Sports in the UK today. The game is set to kick off at 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from AC Milan’s San Siro Stadium.

Milan have not had a perfect season; they finished third in their Champions League group, which means they will play in the Europa League.

There have also been worries about whether Stefano Pioli would remain their manager for the following season.

The Rossoneri are still having a far, far better campaign than their Sunday’s opponents, Napoli, whose title defence hopes have long faded into oblivion.

Having won Serie A by a comfortable 16 point-lead last term, Napoli have come crashing back down to earth this term and are just inside the top-seven and European spots heading into their clash with Milan.

