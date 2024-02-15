Home - News - AC Milan v Rennes streaming – where to watch Europa League live

Available viewing options to watch the Europa League playoffs between AC Milan and French side Rennes, covering live TV broadcast timings and online streaming details.

AC Milan and Rennes will restart their respective European campaigns at San Siro on Thursday night when they lock horns against each other in the first leg of their Europa League knockout round, with a place in the last 16 up for grabs.

Still, the Rossoneri would count themselves a tad bit unfortunate to have been dumped out after picking up the same number of points as Group F runner-up PSG.

As a result, Stefano Pioli’s side have been demoted to Europe’s second-tier competition, where they will face French outfit Rennes for a place in the last 16.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match today will not be aired on Sky Sports but is broadcast on TnT Sports in the United Kingdom. You can watch using Viaplay or Arena Sports throughout Europe.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:00PM. You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from AC Milan’s San Siro.

Stefano Pioli’s side will certainly not be lacking in confidence about making it through to the next round, having edged out reigning Scudetto champions Napoli to secure a narrow 1-0 victory at the weekend, a result that cemented their hold on third place in the Serie A table.

As for Rennes, the visitors’ finished in second place in Europa League Group F, which means they will now have to prevail against one of Europe’s most prestigious outfits to progress to the next round.

Julien Stephan’s side will travel to Milan high on confidence after stretching their winning streak in Ligue 1 to five games on Sunday following a hard-fought 1-0 victory on the road at Le Havre.

They also recently dumped out Ligue 1 giants Marseille from the French Cup in what was a penalty shoot-out victory.

