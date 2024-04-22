Home - News - AC Milan v Inter live streaming – where to watch

Monday evening is set to be spectacular with the 239th competitive Derby della Madonnina, featuring AC Milan versus Inter Milan at the legendary San Siro.

AC Milan experienced frustration in their two Europa League quarter-final matches against Roma.

In the second leg on Thursday evening, they received an advantage when Roma was reduced to 10 men at the 31-minute mark, but Milan failed to capitalize.

TV Channel Guide

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:45PM from the San Siro Stadium in Milan with live television on TnT Sports in the UK and the Discovery+ app. Viewers can also use Bet365’s live in play service which operates from the kick off time.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

A late consolation goal by Matteo Gabbia marked their third consecutive game without a win.

As they prepare to face their arch-rivals Inter, the Rossoneri are eager to halt their losing streak and delay Inter’s championship celebrations.

On the brink of clinching their twentieth Scudetto, Inter could make history in several ways: they would set a record for the most titles in Milan, match the record for the earliest Serie A title win, and uniquely secure the championship following a victory in the Milan derby.

Given Inter’s formidable Serie A record this season, with only one loss, and their recent dominance over Milan, including a decisive 5-1 victory in September, their prospects look promising.

Expect a spirited match where both teams are likely to score, but I predict that Inter will capture the Scudetto with a victory in this monumental derby.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.