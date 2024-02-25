AC Milan v Atalanta: Where can I watch the game on TV?

How to view this Sunday’s exciting Serie A encounter between AC Milan and Atalanta live streaming on television, with a kick off time of 7:45PM,

Sunday night’s Serie A action features a top-five showdown, with Milan hosting Atalanta, both teams being among the league’s best performers.

While Milan’s championship aspirations have dimmed, they are well-positioned to secure third place in Serie A and are still contenders in the Europa League.

What TV channel is the game on?

Today’s game from Serie A is live broadcast on Arena Sports and beIN Sports in Australia.

Additionally, Bet365 provides a live in play service directly from Milan, where you can go live streaming from the match in real-time.

Atalanta, on a remarkable winning streak, is hot on Milan’s heels. They’ve ousted Milan from the Coppa Italia earlier this season and are eyeing a third victory against the Rossoneri.

Despite being displaced from the top four due to Bologna’s Friday victory, Atalanta’s Champions League prospects remain strong. A win on Sunday could propel them back into the top four, and Serie A’s success in European competitions might result in five Italian teams in the next Champions League.

Atalanta, with a game in hand and a streak of six consecutive wins, is keen to close their point gap with Milan. Meanwhile, Milan faces challenges after recent defeats to Monza and Rennes, where they conceded seven goals.

Given Atalanta’s past victories over Milan this season, both in the league and the cup, they’re favored to extend their impressive form of eight wins in their last nine games, despite Milan’s home-field advantage.

