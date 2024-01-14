AC Milan v AS Roma live streaming – What channel is the game on?

Where to watch the Sunday evening kick off from Serie A between AC Milan and AS Roma, including information on the TV broadcast schedule and live streaming news.

Fresh off the back of disappointing Coppa Italia exits, Italian giants AC Milan and AS Roma will both look to return to winning ways when they square off at San Siro on Sunday evening.

As the second half of the Serie A season approaches, AC Milan’s focus shifts to the top-four battle after Stefano Pioli’s side missed out on a good chance at winning some silverware this season.

The Rossoneri are nine points off the pace of leaders and rivals Inter Milan, and while a title bid is still mathematically plausible, it might be better to look over their shoulder given they haven’t exactly shown consistency to catch up with the top two.

Where to watch AC Milan vs Roma

The match is televised on TnT Sports network in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s in play service from Milan’s

Milan and fifth-placed Bologna are currently separated by seven points in the Serie A standings, but a poor run of results could see Stefano Pioli’s side slide down.

Both these teams are unbeaten in their past four league outings, winning three, including a 3-0 victory over Empoli last weekend.

Roma were also dumped out of Coppa Italia in midweek as they lost 1-0 to Lazio, and they will have to make do without their manager in the dugout on Sunday after Jose Mourinho was shown a red card in their 1-1 draw against Atalanta last weekend.

The Giallorossi have had a mixed season so far, currently sitting eighth after 19 rounds and winning just one of their last five league assignments.

Roma are just four points behind fourth-placed Fiorentina, so their top-four hopes are still alive.

