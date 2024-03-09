Home - News - Aberdeen v Kilmarnock stream : watch Scottish cup live tv

Aberdeen will look to put their Premiership woes behind them when they play host to Kilmarnock in the first of four Scottish Cup quarter-finals scheduled for the coming weekend.

A splendid campaign last season saw Aberdeen secure a brilliant third-place finish, but their things haven’t gone their way this season as they sit 10th in the table with just five games left to play in the Scottish Premiership regular season.

Where to watch online

This match is not scheduled to be broadcast live in the UK but is available in Australia on Paramount+. The match is set to start at 12:15 PM from Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen.

Alternatively, you can also use Bet365’s live Scottish Cup service will provide live match updates from Pittodrie starting from kick-off time.

This means Aberdeen will most likely compete in the Scottish Premiership’s relegation round, striving to stay in the top-flight for the next season.

A third defeat in a row on the road to St. Mirren in their last game didn’t improve matters.

Their only victories since returning from their winter hiatus have been in the Scottish Cup, 2-0 wins over lower-league Clyde and Bonnyrigg Rose.

Kilmarnock will prove to be a far more difficult opponent than the aforementioned sides. Derek McInnes’s troops currently occupy fifth place in the standings, and are in pole position to make it to the Championship round.

They have also completely dominated Aberdeen this season, winning all three games without conceding a single goal, so they will fancy themselves to make it to the last four of the competition.

