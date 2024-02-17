Home - News - Aberdeen v Hibernian : TV/Live Streaming Details

Where to watch the Aberdeen match against Hibs this afternoon.

Two Scottish Premiership sides in the bottom half of the table face off on Saturday afternoon as Aberdeen welcome Hibernian to Pittodrie.

There is absolutely nothing separating Hibs and Aberdeen currently in the Premiership table, with the sides level on points and boasting the same goal differential, goals scored, goals conceded, matches played, and number of wins and losses.

TV Channel and streaming information to use

The match is not televised on Sky Sports Football Channel or Sky Sports Main Event in Scotland or the rest of the UK. Kick off time for the game is 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Aberdeen Pittodrie Stadium.

The hosts’ come into this clash off the back of a spirited performance as they rallied from 3-0 down to salvage a point at Pittodrie against seventh-placed Motherwell in the midweek.

Prior to that, Aberdeen recorded their first victory under new boss Neil Warnock, beating Bonnyrigg Rose 2-0 in the Scottish Cup fifth-round at Pittodrie.

The Hibs, meanwhile, are coming fresh off an emphatic 3-1 victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the Caledonian Stadium last Saturday, as goals from Myziane Maolida, Martin Boyle, and Elie Youan proved enough to secure a Scottish Cup quarter-final tie with Rangers.

