Home - News - Cardiff City v Norwich live streaming – how to watch EFL

Cardiff City is set to host Norwich City at their home ground, the Cardiff City Stadium, for the sixteenth round of the EFL Championship this coming weekend.

Cardiff secured a draw against Stoke City in their last match, which has contributed to their current tally of seven points from eight games.

As they prepare for Saturday’s match, Cardiff City sits in seventh place on the leaderboard with 24 points, looking to climb higher with a strong performance.

Live TV Information

The match between Cardiff City FC and Norwich City will not be televised due to the UK’s 3 pm blackout restrictions. Nonetheless, supporters can follow the match on Cardiff City TV and Canaries TV, where they have the option to purchase either a match or a season pass.

Alternatively can also go live with Bet365.

Please note that fans outside the UK are likely to have access to live video coverage of the game.

Norwich City, in contrast, has suffered four straight losses in the league. The Yellow Canaries are aiming to turn their fortunes around during their visit to the Cardiff City Stadium.

Kick off time

The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM UK time on Saturday, 11th November 2023, at the Cardiff City Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 33,000 seats.

Recent Performances

Cardiff City FC:

A mixed set of results includes a draw with Stoke City FC, victories over Bristol City and Huddersfield Town FC, a loss to Blackburn Rovers, and a draw with Watford FC.

Norwich City FC:

Recent struggles have led to losses against Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland AFC, Middlesbrough FC, and Leeds United FC, with a draw against Coventry City FC.