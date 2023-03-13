Cheltenham festival live stream on itv racing

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival on the horizon as ITV Racing has secured the broadcast coverage for the four day Festival.

ITV is scheduled to broadcast five races a day, and will begin the day with a Cheltenham opening show which will run from 8.30-10am on ITV4.

The show will be presented by Ed Chamberlin, who will be assisted by 20-time champion jump jockey, Sir Anthony McCoy and Ruby Walsh, who has ridden the most winners at the Festival.

Rishi Persad and Matt Chapman will provide analysis from the paddock from Cheltenham Racecourse, as well as additional comments from Mick Fitzgerald and Luke Harvey.

Chris Hughes and Oli Bell will present the Social Stable, an interactive piece and will answer questions that viewers can send in via social media.

The Cheltenham Festival is seen as the ‘World Cup’ of jumps racing and there will be an estimated 70,000 racegoers at the Prestbury Park racecourse for each of the four days.

What time does the Cheltenham Festival start?

The Cheltenham Festival is due to begin on the 14th March 2023 and as such there are live schedules and listings for each day, until the end of the Festival on Friday 17th March 2023.

The first race of the Cheltenham Festival is the Supreme Novices Hurdle race, which begins at a start time of 13.30.

How can I watch the Cheltenham Festival Live?

ITV has the broadcast rights to all four days of the Cheltenham Festival racing and the show will be live on ITV in the United Kingdom. You will also be able to watch via the ITVX app.