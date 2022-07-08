Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘FBI’ Season 4

The fourth season of FBI will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Thursday July 21st at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Dick Wolf, FBI is described as a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. These first-class agents bring all their talents, intellect and technical expertise to tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence, in order to keep New York and the country safe.

The drama series, which was created by Dick Wolf, is produced by Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios and Wolf Entertainment and stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana de la Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Turner. In the opening episode of the show’s fourth season, titled All That Glitters, after a young woman is killed on her way home from a lavish yacht party, the team investigates who she was and how she came to be at the event, which was attended by some of the most influential people in the world. Also, Maggie brings Crosby (Kellan Lutz, FBI: Most Wanted) into the investigation after a murder suspect is identified as a veteran who had been on several Army operations with Crosby.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.