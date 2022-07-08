Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 3

The third season of FBI: Most Wanted will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Thursday July 21st at 10pm, it has been announced.

FBI: Most Wanted follows the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.

The drama series is produced by Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios and stars Julian McMahon, Alexa Davalos, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Miguel Gomez. In the opening episode of the show’s third season, titled Exposed, a local FBI case involving two murdered women and a sea of powerful men turns into a manhunt for the dangerous leader of a far-reaching criminal enterprise. CBS has renewed FBI: Most Wanted for a fourth and fifth season.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.