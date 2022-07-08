Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘FBI: International’

FBI: International will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Friday July 22nd at 9pm, it has been announced.

FBI: International follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, relying on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people.

The drama series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios and stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and Christiane Paul. Dick Wolf, Derek Haas, Matt Olmstead, Michael Katleman, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski are the executive producers. CBS has renewed the series for a second and third season.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.