Sky Comedy Renews ‘Breeders’ For Fourth Season

Sky Comedy and FX Entertainment have renewed their co-production Breeders for a fourth season. The renewal comes a mere week after the show’s third season started airing on this side of the pond on Sky Comedy.

Created by Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and Martin Freeman, Breeders exposes the parental-paradox that it is possible, in the very same moment, to love your child to the horizon of the universe, while being apoplectically angry enough to want to send them there. The comedy series is produced by Avalon and FX Productions and stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard.

The fourth season was commissioned by Sky Studios’ Director of Comedy Jon Mountague and Sky Studios’ Commissioning Editor Tilusha Ghelani, Commissioning Editor, Sky Studios, for Sky UK’s Managing Director of Content Zai Bennett and FX Entertainment’s President of Original Programming Nick Grad.

“This uniquely honest and hilariously entertaining comedy about the pitfalls of parenting really strikes a chord with UK audiences”, said Zai Bennett. “It’s fabulous news that we can announce Season 4 before audiences get to watch Season 3 on Sky later this month. We’re in for a treat and thanks to Avalon and FX for continuing our partnership to see what’s next for the Worsley family.”