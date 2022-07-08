E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Black-ish’ Season 8

The eighth and final season of Black-ish will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Monday July 18th at 7:30pm, it has been announced.

Black-ish follows Andre ‘Dre’ Johnson, an upper-middle class black man who struggles to raise his children with a sense of cultural identity despite constant contradictions and obstacles. The comedy is produced by ABC Studios and stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laurence Fishburne, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole, and Jeff Meacham.

In the opening episode of the show’s eighth season, titled That’s What Friends Are For, Bow convinces Dre to attend a fundraising event for When We All Vote in hopes to make some new couple friends (and to do their part in increasing participation in each and every election), but Dre is convinced there will be nothing but dud husbands there to befriend. Their expectations are far exceeded when the special guest for the evening is none other than Michelle Obama. To their surprise, the former first lady accepts an invitation for dinner at their house. But on the evening of the special meal, the rest of the Johnsons want to crash the occasion.

