BBC Two Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Better Things’ Season 5

The fifth and final season of Better Things will receive its UK premiere on BBC Two on Sunday July 17th at 10:15pm, it has been announced.

Better Things follows Sam Fox, a single mother and working actor with no filter, raising her three daughters, Max, Frankie and Duke in Los Angeles. She also looks after her mother, Phil, an English expat with questionable faculties who lives across the street. Whether she’s struggling to keep her daughters close or trying to push one of them out of the nest, Sam approaches every challenge with fierce love, raw honesty and humor. At the end of the day, Sam’s just trying to earn a living, navigate her daughters’ changing lives, survive her family, have fun with a friend or two, and also – just maybe – squeeze in some private time.

The comedy series is produced by FX Productions and stars Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward and Celia Imrie. The show’s final season, focuses on ‘the road ahead’ for its unconventional, unfiltered heroine, Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon), so devoted to her life as a working actor and single mother of three that she’s left little time for that one elusive thing: herself. As she navigates three daughters, each coming of age; the challenges of her chosen career; and her mother’s increasing signs of aging (as well as her own) – Sam embraces each moment, and each member of her family, with a fierce love, raw honesty and biting humor. As each of the Fox women come of age into the next phase of their life, they are inspired to reevaluate themselves, learn from the past and find their own direction.

