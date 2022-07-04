BBC Three Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Snowfall’ Season 5

The fifth season of Snowfall will receive its UK premiere on BBC Three on Tuesday July 12th at 10pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is set in Los Angeles in 1983 and is set against the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it. The drama series, which has been renewed for a third season, is produced by FX Productions and stars Damson Idris, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Carter Hudson. The executive producers are John Singleton, Eric Amadio, Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie. FX has already renewed the series for a sixth and final season.

The show’s fifth season is set in the summer of 1986 and Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams, on the verge of having everything they’ve ever wanted… right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet. The sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news, the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers. Law enforcement is on a warpath and the militarization of the L.A.P.D. continues as police and politicians decide the only way to deal with this growing scourge is through force – and the creation of the new C.R.A.S.H. (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) units. The streets of South Central Los Angeles have never been so dangerous as the Saint family navigates the police, the warring gangs and the CIA.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.