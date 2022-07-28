After 11 Years, TVWise Closes Its Doors

After the better part of eleven years, it is the end of the road. As a result of personal commitments and returning to school for a change of career, I’m moving on. There will be no further updates to the site, which will remain up for another two months before going offline. I’d like to express my thanks to all of our dedicated readers over the past decade, through all the ups and downs. It’s been a hell of a ride.

Share this: Tweet



