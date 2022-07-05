5 Acts Productions Options Clare Mackintosh’s ‘The Last Party’

ITV Studios’ label 5 Acts Productions has optioned the rights to Clare Mackintosh’ new thriller The Last Party. The novel, which is set to be the first in a series, is due to be published next month.

The Last Party follows DC Ffion Morgan as she investigates the murder of Rhys Lloyd, a home-grown hero who has returned to build controversial holiday homes on the shore of Llyn Drych (Mirror Lake), but who is found floating dead in the water on New Year’s Day, the morning after a party that brought together the feuding community. Morgan has to scrutinise her neighbours, friends and family but in a village with this many secrets, a murder is just the beginning.

“From the very first page I was totally hooked on The Last Party. For me it’s the perfect alchemy of great characters, a glorious setting and wonderfully crafted intrigue”, said David P. Davis, Creative Director of 5 Acts Productions. “Clare has written a novel perfectly suited for dramatisation and I couldn’t be more proud she’s entrusted 5 Acts with the adaptation.”

While Clare Mackintosh said: “It was exciting to have a huge amount of interest in adapting The Last Party, but 5 Acts stood out from the start. I loved David’s passion for the story, and was impressed by his commitment to the Welsh culture, language and settings. I know he’ll create something truly spectacular for the screen and I can’t wait to see the spiky, unfiltered DC Ffion Morgan brought to life.”