UKTV’s Alibi Channel Acquires UK Rights To ‘CSI: Vegas’

CSI: Vegas is crossing the pond. UKTV’s Alibi channel has secured the UK rights to the latest CSI series after striking a deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution. The show’s ten episode first season is set to premiere on Alibi in July.

This marks the first time that a new CSI series has not initially aired in the UK on Channel 5, who had been the franchises long-time UK home. That association ended a few years ago when Channel 5 declined to broadcast the second and final season of CSI: Cyber.

CSI: Vegas opens a brand new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators. They must enlist the help of old friends, Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle, David Hodges, and Jim Brass. This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best – follow the evidence – in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

The drama series, which is a spin-off of the original series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and stars Paula Newsome, Mandeep Dhillon, Matt Lauria, William Petersen, Jorja Fox, Wallace Langham and Paul Guilfoyle. CBS has already renewed CSI: Vegas for a second season. Season two will not feature William Peterson or Jorja Fox as Gil Grisson or Sara Sidle, but Marg Helgenberger has signed on to reprise her role as Catherine Willows.

“This deal again shows UKTV is an excellent partner to home premium US drama”, said BBC Studios’ Global Head of Acquisitions Melanie Rumani, who brokered the deal on behalf of UKTV with Paramount Global Content Distribution. “We’re also pleased to have strengthened our relationship with Paramount with this deal and look forward to doing many more in the future.”

While Alibi’s Channel Director Emma Ayech added, “The CSI franchise has a proven appeal to audiences and we can’t wait to get CSI: Vegas to UK screens on Alibi. The mixture of the new cast and returning established characters is sure to excite long-term fans of the show and new viewers alike.”