Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12

The twelfth season of Blue Bloods will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Monday June 20th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, Blue Bloods follows the multi-generational Irish-American Reagan family who have a long history of public service in the NYPD, with the patriach of the family, Frank Reagan, serving as the current NYPD Commissioner. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, Sami Gayle and Vanessa Ray.

In the opening episode of the show’s twelfth season, titled Hate Is Hate, as Danny consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy, Frank is at odds with the mayor over how best to protect the city from an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting. Also, Erin investigates a decades-old case in which the primary eyewitness to the killing is her boss, D.A. Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), who was 13 years old at the time. CBS has renewed the series for a thirteenth season.

