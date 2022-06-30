Sky Comedy Sets Premiere Date For ‘Breeders’ Season 3

The third season of Breeders will premiere on Sky Comedy on Wednesday July 13th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and Martin Freeman, Breeders exposes the parental-paradox that it is possible, in the very same moment, to love your child to the horizon of the universe, while being apoplectically angry enough to want to send them there. The comedy series is produced by Avalon and FX Productions and stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard.

In the show’s third season, the Worsley family reels from teenaged Luke (Alex Eastwood) punching his dad, Paul. Paul’s moved out and is staying at his mother-in-law Leah’s (Stella Gonet) house. He should be lonely but actually the simpler life has its appeal. Eventually, though, amends with Luke must be made. Meanwhile Ally has her own problems – with work, with her early menopause and with her increasingly strained relationship with her newly adolescent daughter, Ava (Eve Prenelle).

