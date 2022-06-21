Peacock Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Rutherford Falls’ Season 2

The second season of Rutherford Falls will receive its UK premiere on Peacock on Monday June 27th, it has been announced.

Rutherford Falls follows two lifelong best friends, Nathan Rutherford and Reagan Wells, find themselves at a crossroads when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wake-up call. The comedy series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment and Pacific Electric Picture Company and stars Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan, Dallas Goldtooth and Kaniehtiio Horn.

In the show’s second season, life-long best buds Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding) help each other tackle work, romance, and major changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, initiated by Tribal Casino C.E.O. Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes). Peacock has already renewed the series for a third season.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.