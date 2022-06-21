Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay & Warren Brown To Star In BBC One’s ‘Ten Pound Poms’

Michelle Keegan (Brassic, Our Girl), Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones, Black Mirror) and Warren Brown (The Responder, Luther) are set to star in Ten Pound Poms, BBC One’s six episode drama series that hails from Brassic scribe Danny Brocklehurst. Stan is co-producing and will air the series in Australia.

Ten Pound Poms follows a group of Brits as they leave dreary post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure on the other side of the world. For only a tenner, they have been promised a better house, better job prospects and a better quality of life by the sea in sun-soaked Australia. But life down under isn’t exactly the idyllic dream the new arrivals have been promised.

Struggling with their new identity as immigrants, we follow their triumphs and pitfalls as they adapt to a new life in a new country far from Britain and familiarity. Michelle Keegan has been cast as Kate, a young nurse who arrives without her fiancé and will do whatever it takes to try and rewrite her devastating past; while Faye Marsay and Warren Brown play Annie and Terry Roberts, who try to make the best of the situation for their family, but the poor living conditions at the migrant hostel and local attitudes towards immigrants test them in ways they couldn’t have imagined.

Rounding out the cast is Rob Collins (Mystery Road, Firebite), Leon Ford (Elvis, The Light Between Oceans), Declan Coyle (Long Black, Life of Jess), David Field (Shantaram, Preacher), Stephen Curry (Hounds of Love, The Castle), Hattie Hook (Savage River, Of An Age), Finn Treacy (The Portable Door, Young Rock) and Emma Hamilton (The Tudors, Mr Selfridge).

The six episode drama series is produced by Eleven for BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and Stan in Australia. Danny Brocklehurst is the series creator. Joining him on the writing team is Ryan Griffen, Smita Bhide and Ava Pickett. The executive producers are Tommy Bulfin for the BBC; Amanda Duthie and Cailah Scobie for Stan; and Joel Wilson and Jamie Campbell for Eleven. Olivia Trench is the co-executive producer. Jamie Stone and Ana Kokkinos are the directors. Production is underway in Australia. Sony Pictures Television is handling global sales.