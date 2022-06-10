Jetpack Distribution Takes Global Distribution Rights To ‘Flora’

Jetpack Distribution has secured the global distribution rights to Flora, an upcoming 2D animated botanical comedy that hails from Brazil’s Birdo Studios. The deal covers the fifty-two episodes that are currently in development, with Jetpack seeking both pre-sales and co-pro partners.

Flora is a comedy about growing up in the botanical world, where becoming an adult may take centuries! Protagonist ‘Flora’ is a small seed who believes she can grow into any plant she wants and is determined to prove that to everyone, using all the amazing plant skills out there. This is easier said than done, of course! Flora will discover that there’s much more to plant life.

“Flora is such a brilliant addition to our pre-school line up for MIFA 2022. The show features outstanding design of a unique world”, said Jetpack Distribution’s Chief Executive Officer Dominic Gardiner. “It’s fun and relatable, and teaches kids about self discovery and the various emotions encountered growing up. We are very excited to be working with the hugely talented and internationally recognised Birdo Studios.”

While Paulo Muppet, Executive Producer and Partner at Birdo Studios, added: “Jetpack Distribution has been an amazing partner for us for many years and we are super excited to join forces with them in the development stage of Flora. Their deep knowledge of the animation landscape will help us reach new heights with our content and, above all, their team are a joy to work with!”