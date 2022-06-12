ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘McDonald & Dodds’ Season 3

The third season of McDonald & Dodds will premiere on ITV on Sunday June 19th at 8pm, it has been announced.

McDonald & Dodds is set in Bath and follows DCI McDonald, who has recently transferred from London’s Met Police, and has been partnered with the unassuming DS Dodds, who has been happy in the background for most of his working life. To McDonald’s surprise they form an unexpectedly effective crime solving partnership. The drama series is produced by Mammoth Screen and stars Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia. Claire Skinner joins the cast as Chief Superintendent Ormond.

In the opening episode of the show’s third season, titled Belvedere, when a young woman dies in a busy park in broad daylight, McDonald and Dodds are called in to untangle the mysterious circumstances of her death. Who is she? How did she die surrounded by witnesses? And how is it possible that she is…smiling? All roads seem to lead to Professor George Gillan, a linguistic anthropologist who lives in a rambling mansion with his eccentric mother, Agnes, whose 100th birthday is days away. DS Dodds is sure that the house has something to do with the murder, but in uncovering Belvedere’s history, Dodds also unearths secrets in his own past. Alan Davies (Jonathan Creek), Holly Aird (Waking The Dead), , Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street) and Dame Siân Phillips (I, Claudius) guest star.

