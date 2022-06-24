Disney+ Sets UK Return Date For ‘The Wonder Years’

The Wonder Years will return to Disney+ to finish airing its first season from Wednesday July 20th, it has been announced.

The Wonder Years tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.

The comedy series, which is based on the award-winning 1980s-1990s TV series of the same name, is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, and stars stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as Adult Dean Williams, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons. Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Fred Savage and Marc Velez serve as executive producers. It has been renewed for a second season.

