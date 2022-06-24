Disney+ Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Atlanta’ Season 3

The third season of Atlanta will receive its UK premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday June 29th, it has been announced.

Atlanta tells the story of two cousins work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families. Earn Marks is a young manager trying to get his cousin’s career off the ground. Alfred Miles is a new hot rapper trying to understand the line between real life and street life. Darius is Alfred’s right-hand man and visionary. Van is Earn’s best friend and the mother of Earn’s daughter.

The comedy series is produced by FX Productions and stars Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Lee Stanfield and Zazie Beetz. Season three takes place almost entirely in Europe and finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield) and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to. Donald Glover serves as executive producer, along with Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle.

